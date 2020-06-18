477 Plainville Dr SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large, clean home available: Newly renovated 3BR/2.5 BA home is located convenient to shopping. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. This is a large home with a separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace. All rooms have fresh paint. Ceiling fans and new carpet. There are hardwood floors upstairs. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a large den with a fireplace, laundry room and half bath. Nice clean yard with two patios in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $1,100.00. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Trash collection is $44.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com).



Square Feet: 1,256 Built: 1984



For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.

Single-Family