Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:47 PM

477 Plainville Dr SW

477 Plainville Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

477 Plainville Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, clean home available: Newly renovated 3BR/2.5 BA home is located convenient to shopping. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. This is a large home with a separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace. All rooms have fresh paint. Ceiling fans and new carpet. There are hardwood floors upstairs. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a large den with a fireplace, laundry room and half bath. Nice clean yard with two patios in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $1,100.00. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Trash collection is $44.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com).

Square Feet: 1,256 Built: 1984

For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Plainville Dr SW have any available units?
477 Plainville Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 Plainville Dr SW have?
Some of 477 Plainville Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Plainville Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
477 Plainville Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Plainville Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 477 Plainville Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 477 Plainville Dr SW offer parking?
No, 477 Plainville Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 477 Plainville Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Plainville Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Plainville Dr SW have a pool?
No, 477 Plainville Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 477 Plainville Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 477 Plainville Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Plainville Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Plainville Dr SW has units with dishwashers.

