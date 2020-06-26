459 Sterling Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Short term lease only (September thru December 2019). Renovated bungalow close to Lin Elementary School and Little 5 Pts. Front entry sun room with period door. Large living room with 3 piece crown and built-in cabinets, separate dining room that seats 12. Chef's kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, and built-in breakfast table with granite top. 2 master suites (main level and upstairs w/walk-in closet). Bathrooms feature granite vanity tops, travertine floors, and tiled showers. Front porch, private rear deck overlooking green space.