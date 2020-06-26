All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

459 Sterling Street NE

459 Sterling Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

459 Sterling Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Short term lease only (September thru December 2019). Renovated bungalow close to Lin Elementary School and Little 5 Pts. Front entry sun room with period door. Large living room with 3 piece crown and built-in cabinets, separate dining room that seats 12. Chef's kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, and built-in breakfast table with granite top. 2 master suites (main level and upstairs w/walk-in closet). Bathrooms feature granite vanity tops, travertine floors, and tiled showers. Front porch, private rear deck overlooking green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Sterling Street NE have any available units?
459 Sterling Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Sterling Street NE have?
Some of 459 Sterling Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Sterling Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
459 Sterling Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Sterling Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 459 Sterling Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 459 Sterling Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 459 Sterling Street NE offers parking.
Does 459 Sterling Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 Sterling Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Sterling Street NE have a pool?
No, 459 Sterling Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 459 Sterling Street NE have accessible units?
No, 459 Sterling Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Sterling Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Sterling Street NE has units with dishwashers.
