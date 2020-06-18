Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
459 Cologne Drive SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM
459 Cologne Drive SE
459 Cologne Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
459 Cologne Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Blair Villa - Poole Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE have any available units?
459 Cologne Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 459 Cologne Drive SE have?
Some of 459 Cologne Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 459 Cologne Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
459 Cologne Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Cologne Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 459 Cologne Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 459 Cologne Drive SE does offer parking.
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Cologne Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE have a pool?
No, 459 Cologne Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 459 Cologne Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Cologne Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Cologne Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
