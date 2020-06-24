Rent Calculator
4572 Campbellton Road Southwest
Last updated September 2 2019 at 6:06 PM
4572 Campbellton Road Southwest
4572 Campbellton Road SW
No Longer Available
Location
4572 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Arlington Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have any available units?
4572 Campbellton Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4572 Campbellton Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4572 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
