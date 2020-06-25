All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

456 Wilson Mill Rd

456 Wilson Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

456 Wilson Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have any available units?
456 Wilson Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have?
Some of 456 Wilson Mill Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Wilson Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
456 Wilson Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Wilson Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Wilson Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 456 Wilson Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Wilson Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 456 Wilson Mill Rd has a pool.
Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 456 Wilson Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Wilson Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Wilson Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
