456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:58 PM

456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331

456 Fairburn Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

456 Fairburn Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Move-in Special! Ask Reya how you can receive a washer and dryer with this rental. Fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bath Bungalow in the Adamsville Heights community. The new remodel includes: new electrical (totally electric), plumbing, HVAC, windows (energy efficient), and doors. Kitchen has been remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Bath has been fully remodeled w/ gorgeous tile and vanity set. Open floor plan w/ plenty of light and great scenic views from the new windows. The third bedroom can be used as an office space or bonus room. Large back yard to enjoy family and friends! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

Disclaimer: The landscaping will be upgraded after your move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have any available units?
456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have?
Some of 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 currently offering any rent specials?
456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 is pet friendly.
Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 offer parking?
No, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not offer parking.
Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have a pool?
No, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not have a pool.
Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have accessible units?
No, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not have units with dishwashers.
