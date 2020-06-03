456 Fairburn Road NW Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in Special! Ask Reya how you can receive a washer and dryer with this rental. Fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bath Bungalow in the Adamsville Heights community. The new remodel includes: new electrical (totally electric), plumbing, HVAC, windows (energy efficient), and doors. Kitchen has been remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Bath has been fully remodeled w/ gorgeous tile and vanity set. Open floor plan w/ plenty of light and great scenic views from the new windows. The third bedroom can be used as an office space or bonus room. Large back yard to enjoy family and friends! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!



Disclaimer: The landscaping will be upgraded after your move-in.