Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

452 Shannon Drive SW

452 Shannon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

452 Shannon Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath all Brick home in Capital View Manor. No Section 8, Housing Vouchers or Student Housing Voucher participation. Large open rooms, tons of light!, Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms! Hardwood Floors throughout Large Bedrooms and a huge semi-finished basement that would make a perfect office, playroom, etc. This home does include a great garage for 2 cars and a separate storage area. Capital View Manor, one of Atlanta's secrets located minutes to downtown and I75/I85 and Beltline!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Shannon Drive SW have any available units?
452 Shannon Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Shannon Drive SW have?
Some of 452 Shannon Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Shannon Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
452 Shannon Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Shannon Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 452 Shannon Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 452 Shannon Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 452 Shannon Drive SW offers parking.
Does 452 Shannon Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Shannon Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Shannon Drive SW have a pool?
No, 452 Shannon Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 452 Shannon Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 452 Shannon Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Shannon Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Shannon Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
