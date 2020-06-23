452 Shannon Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath all Brick home in Capital View Manor. No Section 8, Housing Vouchers or Student Housing Voucher participation. Large open rooms, tons of light!, Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms! Hardwood Floors throughout Large Bedrooms and a huge semi-finished basement that would make a perfect office, playroom, etc. This home does include a great garage for 2 cars and a separate storage area. Capital View Manor, one of Atlanta's secrets located minutes to downtown and I75/I85 and Beltline!!