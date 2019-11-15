452 NW Woodlawn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovations, renovations, renovations!!!! This fully renovated home has all you need plus more. 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Home has a driveway for parking and a large backyard for extra cars. Possible lot space. This home won't last long. Easy access to Atlanta University center. (Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Morehouse, etc) 5 minute walk to the Beltline. In April, the Quarry yards is suppose to break ground to start construction. Stainless electric appliances will be installed. No section 8 vouchers accepted.