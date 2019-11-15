All apartments in Atlanta
452 NW Woodlawn Ave
452 NW Woodlawn Ave

452 Woodlawn Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

452 Woodlawn Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovations, renovations, renovations!!!! This fully renovated home has all you need plus more. 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Home has a driveway for parking and a large backyard for extra cars. Possible lot space. This home won't last long. Easy access to Atlanta University center. (Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Morehouse, etc) 5 minute walk to the Beltline. In April, the Quarry yards is suppose to break ground to start construction. Stainless electric appliances will be installed. No section 8 vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have any available units?
452 NW Woodlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have?
Some of 452 NW Woodlawn Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 NW Woodlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
452 NW Woodlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 NW Woodlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave offers parking.
Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 452 NW Woodlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 NW Woodlawn Ave has units with dishwashers.
