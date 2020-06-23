452 East Side Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylish A-frame bungalow in the heart of EAV w/carport, open floor plan, hardwood flooring, huge deck & fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is very well maintained on an extra deep lot that backs up to green space. Both the Kitchen & bath have been recently updated. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances & plenty of extra cabinet space. The carport has a great storage/laundry room & full stand up crawl space great for storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.