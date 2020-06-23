All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

452 East Side Avenue Southeast

452 East Side Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

452 East Side Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Stylish A-frame bungalow in the heart of EAV w/carport, open floor plan, hardwood flooring, huge deck & fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is very well maintained on an extra deep lot that backs up to green space. Both the Kitchen & bath have been recently updated. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances & plenty of extra cabinet space. The carport has a great storage/laundry room & full stand up crawl space great for storage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have any available units?
452 East Side Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 452 East Side Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 East Side Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
452 East Side Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 East Side Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 452 East Side Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 East Side Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
