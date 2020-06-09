All apartments in Atlanta
45 Howell Street SE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:21 AM

45 Howell Street SE

45 Howell Street Southeast · (404) 438-5668
Location

45 Howell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home in Atlanta's favorite, Old Fourth Ward. This updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom bungalow offers welcoming front porch and bright, open living space. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living, spacious master with oversized master bath and connecting walk-in closet. Fully fenced, large backyard gives beautiful city views and great reason to enjoy the outdoors. Perfectly located and walking distance from the Beltline Eastside Trail, Krog Street Market, Atlanta's top restaurants, nightlife, and great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Howell Street SE have any available units?
45 Howell Street SE has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Howell Street SE have?
Some of 45 Howell Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Howell Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
45 Howell Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Howell Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 45 Howell Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 45 Howell Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 45 Howell Street SE does offer parking.
Does 45 Howell Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Howell Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Howell Street SE have a pool?
No, 45 Howell Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 45 Howell Street SE have accessible units?
No, 45 Howell Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Howell Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Howell Street SE has units with dishwashers.
