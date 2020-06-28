449 Greenwood Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill google fiber

Freshly renovated, fully furnished, no detail spared! Enter this 2/2 apartment via your private screened-in porch. Chef's kitchen features custom tile-work, breakfast bar, all-new appliances and wine cooler. Living room w/brand new Anthropologie furnishings & large TV, dedicated washer/dryer, and half bath. Upstairs, each bedroom holds queen bed, clothes storage, and all the comforts of home. Shared hall bath features rain shower, skylight, dual vanities. Smart home features include Google fiber, Nest thermostat, LED dimmable lighting. All utilities incl.