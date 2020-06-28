All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

449 Greenwood Avenue NE

449 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

449 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
google fiber
Freshly renovated, fully furnished, no detail spared! Enter this 2/2 apartment via your private screened-in porch. Chef's kitchen features custom tile-work, breakfast bar, all-new appliances and wine cooler. Living room w/brand new Anthropologie furnishings & large TV, dedicated washer/dryer, and half bath. Upstairs, each bedroom holds queen bed, clothes storage, and all the comforts of home. Shared hall bath features rain shower, skylight, dual vanities. Smart home features include Google fiber, Nest thermostat, LED dimmable lighting. All utilities incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have any available units?
449 Greenwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 449 Greenwood Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Greenwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
449 Greenwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Greenwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Greenwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Greenwood Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
