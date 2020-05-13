Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
449 Charter Oak Dr SW
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 12
449 Charter Oak Dr SW
449 Charter Oak Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
449 Charter Oak Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well Maintained, newly updated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom 'jewel' located in Atlanta. Minutes from major highways and downtown Atlanta. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, finished basement- $1400/ mo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have any available units?
449 Charter Oak Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have?
Some of 449 Charter Oak Dr SW's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 449 Charter Oak Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
449 Charter Oak Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Charter Oak Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW offer parking?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have a pool?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Charter Oak Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Charter Oak Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
