All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 447 Thackeray Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
447 Thackeray Place Southwest
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:05 PM

447 Thackeray Place Southwest

447 Thackery Place SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

447 Thackery Place SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Peyton Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

678-487-7896
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have any available units?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus