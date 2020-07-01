All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast

445 Mcwilliams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

445 Mcwilliams Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable cottage in popular East Atlanta. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 bathrooms, laundry area Washer/Dryer included, fenced in backyard, and great deck. Also, walking distance to the village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have any available units?
445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 McWilliams Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

