Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
440 Belgarde Place SE
440 Belgarde Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
440 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have any available units?
440 Belgarde Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 440 Belgarde Place SE have?
Some of 440 Belgarde Place SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 440 Belgarde Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
440 Belgarde Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Belgarde Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 440 Belgarde Place SE offers parking.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have a pool?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have accessible units?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Belgarde Place SE has units with dishwashers.
