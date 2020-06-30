All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 440 Belgarde Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
440 Belgarde Place SE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

440 Belgarde Place SE

440 Belgarde Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

440 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have any available units?
440 Belgarde Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Belgarde Place SE have?
Some of 440 Belgarde Place SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Belgarde Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
440 Belgarde Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Belgarde Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 440 Belgarde Place SE offers parking.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have a pool?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have accessible units?
No, 440 Belgarde Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Belgarde Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Belgarde Place SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus