439 B Tarragon Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:12 AM
439 B Tarragon Way
439 Tarragon Way SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
439 Tarragon Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BD 2 1/2 BA renovated townhouse. Minutes to MLK and Hwy 285. Hardwoods. Possible to lease furnished at a higher rate. Water included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 B Tarragon Way have any available units?
439 B Tarragon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 439 B Tarragon Way have?
Some of 439 B Tarragon Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 439 B Tarragon Way currently offering any rent specials?
439 B Tarragon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 B Tarragon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 B Tarragon Way is pet friendly.
Does 439 B Tarragon Way offer parking?
No, 439 B Tarragon Way does not offer parking.
Does 439 B Tarragon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 B Tarragon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 B Tarragon Way have a pool?
No, 439 B Tarragon Way does not have a pool.
Does 439 B Tarragon Way have accessible units?
No, 439 B Tarragon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 439 B Tarragon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 B Tarragon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
