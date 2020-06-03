4363 Creek Valley Ct SW

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home is located in a great neighborhood in Atlanta! With a rocking chair view, large yard, cozy kitchen, and spacious bedrooms, we're sure that you'll fall in love with this home in no time! Whether you're enjoying the gorgeous landscape from your carport or really taking advantage of all that basement storage space, you'll want to call this 'home' for years to come! For more info call Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or email leasing@title1management.com.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.