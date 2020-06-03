All apartments in Atlanta
4363 Creek Valley Ct SW
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

4363 Creek Valley Ct SW

4363 Creek Valley Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4363 Creek Valley Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Elmco Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home is located in a great neighborhood in Atlanta! With a rocking chair view, large yard, cozy kitchen, and spacious bedrooms, we're sure that you'll fall in love with this home in no time! Whether you're enjoying the gorgeous landscape from your carport or really taking advantage of all that basement storage space, you'll want to call this 'home' for years to come! For more info call Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or email leasing@title1management.com.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have any available units?
4363 Creek Valley Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have?
Some of 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Creek Valley Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW offers parking.
Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have a pool?
No, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Creek Valley Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
