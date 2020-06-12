All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4361 N Buckhead Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4361 N Buckhead Drive

4361 North Buckhead Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4361 North Buckhead Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Charming, Short-term rental opportunity in Buckhead - Sarah Smith ES District and Close to Chastain Park! Spacious, Southern-style home w/ wrap-around front porch and Desirable Open Floor plan! Gourmet Island Kitchen w/ Granite/Stainless and large Breakfast bar open to Great Room w/ fireplace. Hardwoods entire main level. Master + 3add'l brs up. Guest Suite main level. Wonderful Screened-in porch off Great room. Huge Open Terrace level w/ 106" screen media room and possible au pair suite. Fenced private play yard backs to 300' Tree Buffer. Friendly, 30 home enclave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have any available units?
4361 N Buckhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have?
Some of 4361 N Buckhead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4361 N Buckhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4361 N Buckhead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 N Buckhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4361 N Buckhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4361 N Buckhead Drive does offer parking.
Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4361 N Buckhead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have a pool?
No, 4361 N Buckhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 4361 N Buckhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 N Buckhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4361 N Buckhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
