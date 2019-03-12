All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

4355 Celebration Dr

4355 Celebration Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Celebration Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Midwest Cascade

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Celebration Dr have any available units?
4355 Celebration Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Celebration Dr have?
Some of 4355 Celebration Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Celebration Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Celebration Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Celebration Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Celebration Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Celebration Dr offer parking?
No, 4355 Celebration Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Celebration Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Celebration Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Celebration Dr have a pool?
No, 4355 Celebration Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Celebration Dr have accessible units?
No, 4355 Celebration Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Celebration Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Celebration Dr has units with dishwashers.

