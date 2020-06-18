All apartments in Atlanta
4345 Kimball Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4345 Kimball Road Southwest

4345 Kimball Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4345 Kimball Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Elmco Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,484 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have any available units?
4345 Kimball Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have?
Some of 4345 Kimball Road Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4345 Kimball Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4345 Kimball Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 Kimball Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest does offer parking.
Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 Kimball Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4345 Kimball Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
