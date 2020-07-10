433 West Lake Avenue, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - Clean, cool and refreshing, this home has been made brand new again!

Everything from the floor coverings to the ceiling is new!



This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!



* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms

* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms

* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops

* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

* Fans Throughout

* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms

* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms

* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard

* Covered Front Porch

* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze

* Undercover Parking



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!

Close to all amenities.



Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.

404.344.5195



(RLNE5203322)