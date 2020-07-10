433 West Lake Avenue, NW

Amenities
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - Clean, cool and refreshing, this home has been made brand new again!
Everything from the floor coverings to the ceiling is new!
This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!
* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Undercover Parking
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.
Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.344.5195
(RLNE5203322)