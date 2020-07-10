All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

433 West Lake Avenue, NW

433 West Lake Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

433 West Lake Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - Clean, cool and refreshing, this home has been made brand new again!
Everything from the floor coverings to the ceiling is new!

This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Undercover Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.344.5195

(RLNE5203322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have any available units?
433 West Lake Avenue, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have?
Some of 433 West Lake Avenue, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 West Lake Avenue, NW currently offering any rent specials?
433 West Lake Avenue, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 West Lake Avenue, NW pet-friendly?
No, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW offer parking?
Yes, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW offers parking.
Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have a pool?
No, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW does not have a pool.
Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have accessible units?
No, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 433 West Lake Avenue, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 West Lake Avenue, NW has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

