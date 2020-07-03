432 Ira St SW

Amenities
Spacious Luxury Townhome | Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 161496
This luxury townhouse offers a premier residence in a highly desired submarket in Atlanta. This modern townhome is nearby a tremendous amount of unique restaurants and dining offerings. This home boasts close proximity to universities as well as outstanding connectivity to Downtown, Midtown, Atlantic Station, Aerotropolis, and Buckhead. This property is perfect for students, business professionals, or a small family.
