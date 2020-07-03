432 Ira St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious Luxury Townhome | Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 161496



This luxury townhouse offers a premier residence in a highly desired submarket in Atlanta. This modern townhome is nearby a tremendous amount of unique restaurants and dining offerings. This home boasts close proximity to universities as well as outstanding connectivity to Downtown, Midtown, Atlantic Station, Aerotropolis, and Buckhead. This property is perfect for students, business professionals, or a small family.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161496p

Property Id 161496



(RLNE5341949)