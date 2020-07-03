All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

432 Ira Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

432 Ira Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Luxury Townhome | Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 161496

This luxury townhouse offers a premier residence in a highly desired submarket in Atlanta. This modern townhome is nearby a tremendous amount of unique restaurants and dining offerings. This home boasts close proximity to universities as well as outstanding connectivity to Downtown, Midtown, Atlantic Station, Aerotropolis, and Buckhead. This property is perfect for students, business professionals, or a small family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161496p
Property Id 161496

(RLNE5341949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Ira St SW have any available units?
432 Ira St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Ira St SW have?
Some of 432 Ira St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Ira St SW currently offering any rent specials?
432 Ira St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Ira St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Ira St SW is pet friendly.
Does 432 Ira St SW offer parking?
No, 432 Ira St SW does not offer parking.
Does 432 Ira St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Ira St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Ira St SW have a pool?
No, 432 Ira St SW does not have a pool.
Does 432 Ira St SW have accessible units?
No, 432 Ira St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Ira St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Ira St SW has units with dishwashers.

