Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Lower unit 432 Collier Rd. NW Atlanta - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in desired Collier Hills neighborhood. Home backs up to the Beltline w/ direct access w/ seating area for outdoor entertaining. Unit is one of 4 in the building. Large unit w/ open and spacious living/family room with laminated vinyl hardwoods, built in bookcases, and painted brick wall accent. The Master boasts decorative fireplace and built in bookcases. The secondary room has no windows so is perfect for those looking to minimize light in a bedroom or could be utilized in another fashion.