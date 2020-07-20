All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

431 Belgarde Pl SE

431 Belgarde Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

431 Belgarde Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT! This adorable home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the entire home. Bathrooms have tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! This home also has brand new over-sized front porch and brand new back deck. Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have any available units?
431 Belgarde Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have?
Some of 431 Belgarde Pl SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Belgarde Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
431 Belgarde Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Belgarde Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Belgarde Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE offer parking?
No, 431 Belgarde Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Belgarde Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have a pool?
No, 431 Belgarde Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 431 Belgarde Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Belgarde Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Belgarde Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
