Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4288 Olde Mill Lane NE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM

4288 Olde Mill Lane NE

4288 Olde Mill Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

4288 Olde Mill Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Gorgeous European style home nestled in North Buckhead's private hills. Upgrades galore: New interior/exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master suite features his/hers sinks, marbled shower, separate Jacuzzi tub, extensive walk-in closets, fireplace and a large private terrace overlooking the pool. Finished basement includes bedroom and full bathroom, kitchenette, double sided fireplace, wine cellar and private courtyard. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have any available units?
4288 Olde Mill Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have?
Some of 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Olde Mill Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE offers parking.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE has a pool.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
