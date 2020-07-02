All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4288 Olde Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4288 Olde Mill Lane
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

4288 Olde Mill Lane

4288 Olde Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4288 Olde Mill Lane, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous European style home nestled in North Buckhead's private hills. Upgrades galore: New interior/exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master suite features his/hers sinks, marbled shower, separate Jacuzzi tub, extensive walk-in closets, fireplace and a large private terrace overlooking the pool. Finished basement includes bedroom and full bathroom, kitchenette, double sided fireplace, wine cellar and private courtyard. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have any available units?
4288 Olde Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have?
Some of 4288 Olde Mill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Olde Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Olde Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Olde Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4288 Olde Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Olde Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4288 Olde Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus