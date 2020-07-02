4288 Olde Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous European style home nestled in North Buckhead's private hills. Upgrades galore: New interior/exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master suite features his/hers sinks, marbled shower, separate Jacuzzi tub, extensive walk-in closets, fireplace and a large private terrace overlooking the pool. Finished basement includes bedroom and full bathroom, kitchenette, double sided fireplace, wine cellar and private courtyard. Schedule a tour today!