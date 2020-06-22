All apartments in Atlanta
428 Tazor Street NW - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

428 Tazor Street NW - 1

428 Tazor St NW · No Longer Available
Location

428 Tazor St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Bankhead

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
If you are selected, you will be charged a $50.00 application fee.

No Section 8 for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have any available units?
428 Tazor Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
428 Tazor Street NW - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 has units with air conditioning.
