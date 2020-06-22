Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 428 Tazor Street NW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
428 Tazor Street NW - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
428 Tazor Street NW - 1
428 Tazor St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
428 Tazor St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Bankhead
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Please indicate your interest.
You will be contacted to fill out an application.
If you are selected, you will be charged a $50.00 application fee.
No Section 8 for this unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have any available units?
428 Tazor Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
428 Tazor Street NW - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Tazor Street NW - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus