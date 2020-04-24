All apartments in Atlanta
4270 Olde Mill Lane NE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

4270 Olde Mill Lane NE

4270 Olde Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4270 Olde Mill Lane, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful family home on a quiet cul de sac. Fresh paint throughout, newly refinished hardwood floors, new quartz kitchen countertops and new appliances. Large master with his and hers closets. Plantation shutters throughout, finished basement with wine cellar, home theater, full bath with steam shower, full bar. Screened porch with wood burning stone fireplace overlooking koi pond with waterfall. Full house generator takes care of power outages. Wrap around front porch with ceiling fans wired with speakers installed. All appliances including electronics remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have any available units?
4270 Olde Mill Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have?
Some of 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
4270 Olde Mill Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE offer parking?
No, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have a pool?
No, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4270 Olde Mill Lane NE has units with dishwashers.

