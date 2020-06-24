427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne

Amenities
Fully furnished upscale 1 BR apartment located in central Buckhead. Best location in Atlanta.
BEST LOCATION IN BUCKHEAD::2 minutes walking distance to Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall, Buckhead Financial District , Publix supermarket, Super Target and Marta train station. Minutes from upscale dinning and shopping.
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
~Free housekeeping service
~Free Gated Parking with direct access to your floor
~24-hour state of the art athletic club
~Saltwater resort style pool and European courtyard with Wi-Fi
~Controlled Access Entry
~Club-room for Entertaining
~Cyber Cafe with Wi-Fi Service
~Business Center On site
~Pet friendly community
APARTMENT FEATURES:
~Stainless Steel appliance
~Granite Counter top.
~Full size Washer & dryer inside the apartment
~Huge Walk-in closet
ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED!
Rates are all inclusive: Electricity, basic cable and high Speed Internet.
Completely Furnished Apartment rent includes: House-wares, Linens/Kitchenware
All you need to bring is your suitcase!!