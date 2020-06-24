All apartments in Atlanta
427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne

3460 Kingsboro Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Kingsboro Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished upscale 1 BR apartment located in central Buckhead. Best location in Atlanta.

BEST LOCATION IN BUCKHEAD::2 minutes walking distance to Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall, Buckhead Financial District , Publix supermarket, Super Target and Marta train station. Minutes from upscale dinning and shopping.

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
~Free housekeeping service
~Free Gated Parking with direct access to your floor
~24-hour state of the art athletic club
~Saltwater resort style pool and European courtyard with Wi-Fi
~Controlled Access Entry
~Club-room for Entertaining
~Cyber Cafe with Wi-Fi Service
~Business Center On site
~Pet friendly community
APARTMENT FEATURES:
~Stainless Steel appliance
~Granite Counter top.
~Full size Washer & dryer inside the apartment
~Huge Walk-in closet

ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED!

Rates are all inclusive: Electricity, basic cable and high Speed Internet.
Completely Furnished Apartment rent includes: House-wares, Linens/Kitchenware
All you need to bring is your suitcase!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have any available units?
427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have?
Some of 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne is pet friendly.
Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
