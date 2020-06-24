427 3460 Kingsboro Rd Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Fully furnished upscale 1 BR apartment located in central Buckhead. Best location in Atlanta.



BEST LOCATION IN BUCKHEAD::2 minutes walking distance to Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall, Buckhead Financial District , Publix supermarket, Super Target and Marta train station. Minutes from upscale dinning and shopping.



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

~Free housekeeping service

~Free Gated Parking with direct access to your floor

~24-hour state of the art athletic club

~Saltwater resort style pool and European courtyard with Wi-Fi

~Controlled Access Entry

~Club-room for Entertaining

~Cyber Cafe with Wi-Fi Service

~Business Center On site

~Pet friendly community

APARTMENT FEATURES:

~Stainless Steel appliance

~Granite Counter top.

~Full size Washer & dryer inside the apartment

~Huge Walk-in closet



ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED!



Rates are all inclusive: Electricity, basic cable and high Speed Internet.

Completely Furnished Apartment rent includes: House-wares, Linens/Kitchenware

All you need to bring is your suitcase!!