425 Thaxton Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315 Lakewood
Enjoy your own 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a carport! Hardwood floors and open window views. Nice yard front and back! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have any available units?
425 Thaxton Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
425 Thaxton Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.