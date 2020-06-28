All apartments in Atlanta
425 Thaxton Drive Southeast

425 Thaxton Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

425 Thaxton Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Enjoy your own 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a carport! Hardwood floors and open window views. Nice yard front and back!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have any available units?
425 Thaxton Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
425 Thaxton Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Thaxton Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
