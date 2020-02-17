All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW

4246 River Green Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4246 River Green Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Paces

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT GATED COMMUNITY IN BUCKHEAD/VINING AREA. THIS IS A LARGE 1 BEDROOM WITH ALL OF THE UPGRADES, HARDWOOD, GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, AND FIREPLACE. THIS COMPLEX HAS ALL THE AMENITIES. GREAT PLACE TO LIVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have any available units?
4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have?
Some of 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW offers parking.
Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have a pool?
No, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 RIVER GREEN Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
