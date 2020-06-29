Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4165 Renfrew Court SW
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4165 Renfrew Court SW
4165 Renfrew Court Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
4165 Renfrew Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Available now for immediate move-in! New carpets and new paint. Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom brick home in a wonderful setting. Assigned driveway parking. Easy access to interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have any available units?
4165 Renfrew Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have?
Some of 4165 Renfrew Court SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4165 Renfrew Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Renfrew Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Renfrew Court SW pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Renfrew Court SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Renfrew Court SW offers parking.
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Renfrew Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have a pool?
No, 4165 Renfrew Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have accessible units?
No, 4165 Renfrew Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Renfrew Court SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Renfrew Court SW has units with dishwashers.
