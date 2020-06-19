All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 410 Tarragon Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
410 Tarragon Way SW
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

410 Tarragon Way SW

410 Tarragon Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

410 Tarragon Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Tarragon Way SW have any available units?
410 Tarragon Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Tarragon Way SW have?
Some of 410 Tarragon Way SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Tarragon Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
410 Tarragon Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Tarragon Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 410 Tarragon Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 410 Tarragon Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 410 Tarragon Way SW offers parking.
Does 410 Tarragon Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Tarragon Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Tarragon Way SW have a pool?
No, 410 Tarragon Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 410 Tarragon Way SW have accessible units?
No, 410 Tarragon Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Tarragon Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Tarragon Way SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus