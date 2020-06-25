All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast

41 Peachtree Hills Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

41 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
2 story adorable 3 bedroom/2 bath bungalow. Living room with fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Large eat in kitchen with sitting room, large pantry and washer dryer. New appliances. Large shared deck and parking for 2 cars. Limited storage in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have any available units?
41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
