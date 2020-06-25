41 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Peachtree Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 story adorable 3 bedroom/2 bath bungalow. Living room with fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Large eat in kitchen with sitting room, large pantry and washer dryer. New appliances. Large shared deck and parking for 2 cars. Limited storage in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have any available units?
41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?