Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4062 Doster Drive SW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:41 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4062 Doster Drive SW
4062 Doster Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4062 Doster Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready now, vacant!' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW have any available units?
4062 Doster Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4062 Doster Drive SW have?
Some of 4062 Doster Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4062 Doster Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
4062 Doster Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 Doster Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 4062 Doster Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 4062 Doster Drive SW offers parking.
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4062 Doster Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW have a pool?
No, 4062 Doster Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 4062 Doster Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 Doster Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4062 Doster Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
