406 Westchester Boulevard NW

Amenities
Beautiful, sexy renovated property has features you'd see in much higher priced homes with private fenced backyard, private back deck, and private driveways/parking areas. Kitchen boasts white Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and brand new 4 piece stainless steel appliance package. Hardwood floors continue into the master bedroom, with tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Bathroom in master bedroom features tile floors, marble tub/shower combo and beautiful marble-topped wood dual vanity. Washer/dryer included.