All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 406 Westchester Boulevard NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
406 Westchester Boulevard NW
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

406 Westchester Boulevard NW

406 Westchester Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

406 Westchester Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, sexy renovated property has features you'd see in much higher priced homes with private fenced backyard, private back deck, and private driveways/parking areas. Kitchen boasts white Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and brand new 4 piece stainless steel appliance package. Hardwood floors continue into the master bedroom, with tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Bathroom in master bedroom features tile floors, marble tub/shower combo and beautiful marble-topped wood dual vanity. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have any available units?
406 Westchester Boulevard NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have?
Some of 406 Westchester Boulevard NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Westchester Boulevard NW currently offering any rent specials?
406 Westchester Boulevard NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Westchester Boulevard NW pet-friendly?
No, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW offer parking?
Yes, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW offers parking.
Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have a pool?
No, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW does not have a pool.
Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have accessible units?
No, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Westchester Boulevard NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Westchester Boulevard NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus