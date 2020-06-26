406 Westchester Boulevard NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, sexy renovated property has features you'd see in much higher priced homes with private fenced backyard, private back deck, and private driveways/parking areas. Kitchen boasts white Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and brand new 4 piece stainless steel appliance package. Hardwood floors continue into the master bedroom, with tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Bathroom in master bedroom features tile floors, marble tub/shower combo and beautiful marble-topped wood dual vanity. Washer/dryer included.