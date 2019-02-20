All apartments in Atlanta
406 NW Westchester Blvd

406 Westchester Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

406 Westchester Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Grove Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, sexy renovated property has features you'd see in much higher priced homes with private fenced backyard, private back deck, and private driveways/parking areas. Kitchen boasts white Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and brand new 4 piece stainless steel appliance package. Hardwood floors continue into the master bedroom, with tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Bathroom in master bedroom features tile floors, marble tub/shower combo and beautiful marble-topped wood dual vanity. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have any available units?
406 NW Westchester Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have?
Some of 406 NW Westchester Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 NW Westchester Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
406 NW Westchester Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 NW Westchester Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 406 NW Westchester Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 406 NW Westchester Blvd offers parking.
Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 NW Westchester Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have a pool?
No, 406 NW Westchester Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have accessible units?
No, 406 NW Westchester Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 406 NW Westchester Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 NW Westchester Blvd has units with dishwashers.
