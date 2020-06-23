4054 Grant Drive SW

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 4/11/2020 @ 12:15 PM!!! Classy, Great Style - Beautifully renovated all new 3bdrm 2 bath AVAILABLE NOW! - This beautifully finished home with a BRAND NEW interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams and it's available now for immediate occupancy.
Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.
* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 classy new bathrooms
* Beautiful mix of hardwood floors and new carpet throughout
* Functional kitchen to suit the most fastidious of chefs
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Ceiling fans
* Quality light fittings
* Very nice low maintenance yard
* Long driveway providing additional off street parking
* Large back deck for all year round entertaining
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views and close to all amenities.
QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult
Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.
