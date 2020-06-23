All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4054 Grant Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4054 Grant Drive SW
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4054 Grant Drive SW

4054 Grant Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4054 Grant Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE 4/11/2020 @ 12:15 PM!!! Classy, Great Style - Beautifully renovated all new 3bdrm 2 bath AVAILABLE NOW! - This beautifully finished home with a BRAND NEW interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams and it's available now for immediate occupancy.

Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.

* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 classy new bathrooms
* Beautiful mix of hardwood floors and new carpet throughout
* Functional kitchen to suit the most fastidious of chefs
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Ceiling fans
* Quality light fittings
* Very nice low maintenance yard
* Long driveway providing additional off street parking
* Large back deck for all year round entertaining

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views and close to all amenities.

Call Carmen now to schedule your tour of this beautifully renovated home @ 404 334-7195

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.

(RLNE5695007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 Grant Drive SW have any available units?
4054 Grant Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 Grant Drive SW have?
Some of 4054 Grant Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 Grant Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
4054 Grant Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 Grant Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 4054 Grant Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4054 Grant Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 4054 Grant Drive SW offers parking.
Does 4054 Grant Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 Grant Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 Grant Drive SW have a pool?
No, 4054 Grant Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 4054 Grant Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 4054 Grant Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 Grant Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4054 Grant Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus