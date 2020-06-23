4054 Grant Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE 4/11/2020 @ 12:15 PM!!! Classy, Great Style - Beautifully renovated all new 3bdrm 2 bath AVAILABLE NOW! - This beautifully finished home with a BRAND NEW interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams and it's available now for immediate occupancy.



Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.



* 3 great size bedrooms

* 2 classy new bathrooms

* Beautiful mix of hardwood floors and new carpet throughout

* Functional kitchen to suit the most fastidious of chefs

* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

* Ceiling fans

* Quality light fittings

* Very nice low maintenance yard

* Long driveway providing additional off street parking

* Large back deck for all year round entertaining



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views and close to all amenities.



Call Carmen now to schedule your tour of this beautifully renovated home @ 404 334-7195



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.



(RLNE5695007)