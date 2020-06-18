All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
4033 Majestic Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4033 Majestic Drive SW
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:27 AM

4033 Majestic Drive SW

4033 Majestic Drive Southwest · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4033 Majestic Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4033 Majestic Dr SW Atlanta GA · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5700567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have any available units?
4033 Majestic Drive SW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have?
Some of 4033 Majestic Drive SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Majestic Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Majestic Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Majestic Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 4033 Majestic Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Majestic Drive SW does offer parking.
Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Majestic Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 4033 Majestic Drive SW has a pool.
Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 4033 Majestic Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Majestic Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Majestic Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus