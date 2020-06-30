Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4021 Cornell Blvd
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4021 Cornell Blvd
4021 Cornell Boulevard Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
4021 Cornell Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5483188)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have any available units?
4021 Cornell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 4021 Cornell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Cornell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Cornell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd offer parking?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have a pool?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 Cornell Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 Cornell Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
