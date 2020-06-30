Rent Calculator
4005 Hazel Nut Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:07 AM
4005 Hazel Nut Lane
4005 Hazel Nut Ln NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
4005 Hazel Nut Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have any available units?
4005 Hazel Nut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have?
Some of 4005 Hazel Nut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4005 Hazel Nut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Hazel Nut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Hazel Nut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane offers parking.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have a pool?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have accessible units?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane has units with dishwashers.
