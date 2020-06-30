All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4005 Hazel Nut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4005 Hazel Nut Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:07 AM

4005 Hazel Nut Lane

4005 Hazel Nut Ln NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4005 Hazel Nut Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have any available units?
4005 Hazel Nut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have?
Some of 4005 Hazel Nut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Hazel Nut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Hazel Nut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Hazel Nut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane offers parking.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have a pool?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have accessible units?
No, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Hazel Nut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Hazel Nut Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus