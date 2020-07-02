All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4001 Haverhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4001 Haverhill Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

4001 Haverhill Drive

4001 Haverhill Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4001 Haverhill Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This open plan offers a formal foyer, separate dining, main level gathering room, soaring ceilings, and hardwoods throughout. The kitchen touts custom Bell cabinetry, quartz countertops and top of the line Jenn Air appliances leading to covered outdoor living/entertaining space. Master suite and secondary bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd level. Spa inspired master bath, offers stand-alone tub, zero entry shower. Terrace level offers 2 guest quarters, common area living space to accommodate long term stays with mud room and 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Haverhill Drive have any available units?
4001 Haverhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Haverhill Drive have?
Some of 4001 Haverhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Haverhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Haverhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Haverhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Haverhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4001 Haverhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Haverhill Drive offers parking.
Does 4001 Haverhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Haverhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Haverhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4001 Haverhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Haverhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4001 Haverhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Haverhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Haverhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus