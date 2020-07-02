4001 Haverhill Drive

Amenities

This open plan offers a formal foyer, separate dining, main level gathering room, soaring ceilings, and hardwoods throughout. The kitchen touts custom Bell cabinetry, quartz countertops and top of the line Jenn Air appliances leading to covered outdoor living/entertaining space. Master suite and secondary bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd level. Spa inspired master bath, offers stand-alone tub, zero entry shower. Terrace level offers 2 guest quarters, common area living space to accommodate long term stays with mud room and 3 car garage.