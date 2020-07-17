400 17th Street NW

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom unit in Atlantic Station. Hardwood floors throughout. renovated bathroom has a oversized stand in shower. This third floor unit overlooks a quiet private courtyard. Water/Sewer, Washer/Dryer included. Atlantic Station is a true live, work, play neighborhood just 1 mile north of GA Tech. Steps from major shopping such as Ikea, Target, Publix and more in an outdoor mall setting. Onsite property includes a salt water pool, gas grills, sauna and a full-sized gym. All Atlantic Station is patrolled by a 24-hour private security. Landlord is a licensed Realtor