Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

400 17th Street NW

400 17th Street Northwest · (203) 314-9733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 17th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom unit in Atlantic Station. Hardwood floors throughout. renovated bathroom has a oversized stand in shower. This third floor unit overlooks a quiet private courtyard. Water/Sewer, Washer/Dryer included. Atlantic Station is a true live, work, play neighborhood just 1 mile north of GA Tech. Steps from major shopping such as Ikea, Target, Publix and more in an outdoor mall setting. Onsite property includes a salt water pool, gas grills, sauna and a full-sized gym. All Atlantic Station is patrolled by a 24-hour private security. Landlord is a licensed Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 17th Street NW have any available units?
400 17th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 17th Street NW have?
Some of 400 17th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 17th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
400 17th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 17th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 400 17th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 400 17th Street NW offer parking?
No, 400 17th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 400 17th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 17th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 17th Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 400 17th Street NW has a pool.
Does 400 17th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 400 17th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 400 17th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 17th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
