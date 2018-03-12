All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 15 2019 at 9:46 PM

4 Whatley St

4 Whatley Street Southeast · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Whatley Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Whatley St have any available units?
4 Whatley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Whatley St have?
Some of 4 Whatley St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Whatley St currently offering any rent specials?
4 Whatley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Whatley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Whatley St is pet friendly.
Does 4 Whatley St offer parking?
No, 4 Whatley St does not offer parking.
Does 4 Whatley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Whatley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Whatley St have a pool?
Yes, 4 Whatley St has a pool.
Does 4 Whatley St have accessible units?
No, 4 Whatley St does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Whatley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Whatley St has units with dishwashers.
