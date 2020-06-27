All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

4 Lullwater Place NE

4 Lullwater Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4 Lullwater Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Sophisticated English townhome in the heart of Historic Druid Hills. Beautifully updated Kitchen w/ new stainless appliances, granite counters, under-mount sink, and stylish stacked subway tile back-splash. Dine alfresco in private courtyard terrace. Freshly painted rooms upstairs includes over-sized Master bedroom w. sitting area + plantation shutters. Excellently rated schools- only a walk to Springdale Elementary. Convenient to Emory, Va-Hi, downtown Decatur, across street from Olmstead linear parks, 3 Bed, private patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Lullwater Place NE have any available units?
4 Lullwater Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Lullwater Place NE have?
Some of 4 Lullwater Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Lullwater Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lullwater Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lullwater Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 4 Lullwater Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4 Lullwater Place NE offer parking?
No, 4 Lullwater Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 4 Lullwater Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Lullwater Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lullwater Place NE have a pool?
No, 4 Lullwater Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lullwater Place NE have accessible units?
No, 4 Lullwater Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Lullwater Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Lullwater Place NE has units with dishwashers.
