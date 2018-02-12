Rent Calculator
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM
3986 SW La Salle Way
3986 La Salle Way Southwest
No Longer Available
3986 La Salle Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge Split Level and 5 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath, hardwood floors, all Brick construction, Large Fenced Backyard, Corner Lot. Ready to move in 5/1/2019
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have any available units?
3986 SW La Salle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3986 SW La Salle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3986 SW La Salle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3986 SW La Salle Way pet-friendly?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way offer parking?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not offer parking.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have a pool?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have accessible units?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3986 SW La Salle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3986 SW La Salle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
