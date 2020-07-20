All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 396 Thaxton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
396 Thaxton Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

396 Thaxton Dr

396 Thaxton Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

396 Thaxton Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Thaxton Dr have any available units?
396 Thaxton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 Thaxton Dr have?
Some of 396 Thaxton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Thaxton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
396 Thaxton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Thaxton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 Thaxton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 396 Thaxton Dr offer parking?
No, 396 Thaxton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 396 Thaxton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Thaxton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Thaxton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 396 Thaxton Dr has a pool.
Does 396 Thaxton Dr have accessible units?
No, 396 Thaxton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Thaxton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Thaxton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus