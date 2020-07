Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning End-Unit Townhouse in sought after Atlantic Station! Enjoy all the luxuries this townhome has to offer - hardwood floors, great room with built-ins and gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen and walk-out to covered deck. Master suite has upgraded bathroom with granite countertops and dlb vanity, walk-in closet. Lower level has den/poss. 3rd bdrm with 1/2 bath and 2 car garage. Enjoy all Atlantic Station living! Available for immediate move-in.