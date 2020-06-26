All apartments in Atlanta
3959 Randall Mill Road NW

3959 Randall Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Randall Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Mt. Paran

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 4 bed, 3 bath home sits on just over an acre of beautiful, private land overlooking a 17 acre nature preserve. Entry foyer opens into family room with masonry fireplace. Hardwood floors on main level, with large kitchen, breakfast nook, sun deck and screened porch perfect for entertaining. Master on main with walk-in closets, jetted tub, skylights and double vanities. Large rec room in basement. 2 car attached garage. Great location just minutes to the top schools in Buckhead. Brand new carpet and paint. Owner will consider a 6, 12, or 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have any available units?
3959 Randall Mill Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have?
Some of 3959 Randall Mill Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 Randall Mill Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Randall Mill Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Randall Mill Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW offers parking.
Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have a pool?
No, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Randall Mill Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3959 Randall Mill Road NW has units with dishwashers.
