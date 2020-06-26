3959 Randall Mill Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 4 bed, 3 bath home sits on just over an acre of beautiful, private land overlooking a 17 acre nature preserve. Entry foyer opens into family room with masonry fireplace. Hardwood floors on main level, with large kitchen, breakfast nook, sun deck and screened porch perfect for entertaining. Master on main with walk-in closets, jetted tub, skylights and double vanities. Large rec room in basement. 2 car attached garage. Great location just minutes to the top schools in Buckhead. Brand new carpet and paint. Owner will consider a 6, 12, or 18 month lease.