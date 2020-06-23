All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

395 Laurent Street NW

395 Laurent Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

395 Laurent Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HOME IS UNDER CONTRACT-Cosmopolitan, Open & Bright Townhome in Atlantic Station. Impressive Chef's kitchen w/ tons of storage, lg granite island, updated fixtures & SS appliances. Glass shelved built-ins line the living area fireplace, leading to a lovely covered deck. Hardwood Floors throughout. Upper level Owner-Suite: walk in closet w/ custom built-ins, whirlpool tub, glass enclosed shower, double vanities & granite. Secondary upper level room: walk in closet w/ custom built-ins, double vanities, granite & glass enclosed shower. Lower Level makes perfect flex space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Laurent Street NW have any available units?
395 Laurent Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Laurent Street NW have?
Some of 395 Laurent Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Laurent Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
395 Laurent Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Laurent Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 395 Laurent Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 395 Laurent Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 395 Laurent Street NW offers parking.
Does 395 Laurent Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Laurent Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Laurent Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 395 Laurent Street NW has a pool.
Does 395 Laurent Street NW have accessible units?
No, 395 Laurent Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Laurent Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Laurent Street NW has units with dishwashers.
