395 Laurent Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

HOME IS UNDER CONTRACT-Cosmopolitan, Open & Bright Townhome in Atlantic Station. Impressive Chef's kitchen w/ tons of storage, lg granite island, updated fixtures & SS appliances. Glass shelved built-ins line the living area fireplace, leading to a lovely covered deck. Hardwood Floors throughout. Upper level Owner-Suite: walk in closet w/ custom built-ins, whirlpool tub, glass enclosed shower, double vanities & granite. Secondary upper level room: walk in closet w/ custom built-ins, double vanities, granite & glass enclosed shower. Lower Level makes perfect flex space.